Urgent action demanded by SACP to combat taxi violence in the Western Cape

IOL previously reported that the 45-year-old, who also served as the provincial leader of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), was gunned down on Wednesday evening in Nyanga. Diti, who had been driving a white Toyota Fortuner, was fatally shot by unknown assailants while parked near the Terminus in Emms Drive. According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, detectives from the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu, , described Diti as “a respected person, a sober mind, very humble, a person with foresight” and emphasised his “high level of commitment to the transformation of the taxi industry.” Ngqentsu linked Diti’s killing to broader systemic issues plaguing the sector, pointing to findings from a 2005 provincial commission led by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza. The commission identified key factors fueling violence, including “a culture of lawlessness, fear and silence, exorbitant membership fees, lack of law enforcement, dysfunctional operating license boards, and the use of hit squads.”

The SACP is now questioning the implementation of the commissions recommendations, particularly the call to establish “multi-disciplinary institution to investigate the taxi warlords who con him, to alter him.” Ngqentsu added, “The collapse of the rule of law is in part responsible for the challenges we are facing.” Addressing criticism that the SACP may be unfairly singling out the Western Cape authorities, Ngqentsu dismissed the notion, stating: “The MEC never visited the industry, even since the torching of about 18 taxis.

''There are about two cameras in the area, but to what extent are these cameras in effect?” He stressed that the City of Cape Town must account for its surveillance infrastructure if it's failing to assist in investigations. [email protected]