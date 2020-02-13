Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The bid by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to disrupt this evening’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) may not come to fruition as according to a source, there is an urgent court application to stop the party from attending the premier political gathering. Independent Media has been reliably informed by a source at the National Council of Provinces that there has been an application by Parliament to prevent the EFF from disrupting tonight's SONA.

The red party has made its intention to disrupt the SONA quite clear, saying it would only back off if President Cryil Ramaphosa fires Pravin Gordhan.

It accuses Gordhan, who is the minister of Public Enterprises which is in charge of Eskom, South African Airways and other state-owned companies of looting them with the intention of later privatising them.

However, the Western Cape High Court where the application was being made, did not wish to confirm whether or not an urgent application has been placed before it.

The newly-appointed spokesperson of the EFF, Vuyani Pambo, when asked whether they were aware of the move or not, asked to be given time to verify the information. He later did not pick up calls and did not respond to follow-up WhatsApp messages.