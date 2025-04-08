Urgent measures needed to combat rising gender-based violence, says police minister Mchunu

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has expressed concern over the surge in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide affecting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children. Mchunu made the remarks in his address at the country’s first-ever Policing Summit held at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Gauteng Province.

The three-day summit aims to tackle alarming crime levels by evaluating current policing tactics and establishing more effective strategies for the South African Police Service (SAPS). President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a keynote address at the event, which seeks to address urgent issues facing law enforcement in South Africa. Mchunu emphasised that the summit marks a critical milestone, occurring exactly eight months and two days after the new administration took charge of the SAPS.

“In this period, we sought to understand all the work done over the years and to fully appreciate it,” he said. Challenges loom large: the vast disparities between police force numbers and the population, budget constraints, and escalating crime and corruption rates across Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, as well as the Eastern and Western Cape. Mchunu articulated the pressing need for strategies that will enable citizens to feel secure in their environments, regardless of urban or rural settings.

“We are deeply troubled by the growing number of attacks on women and children through GBV and femicide,” he stated firmly. “Moreover, the rising murder rate, along with the rampant availability of illegal firearms and drugs, compounds our concerns.” Mchunu acknowledged the urgency to combat organised crime, identified as a significant contributor to the nation’s crime crisis.

“Our goal is to substantially minimise, if not entirely eliminate gang-related violence,” he added. Notably, he said the recent data reflects an uptick in serious crimes such as kidnappings, extortion, cash-in-transit heists, and stock theft, painting a grim picture of the current security landscape. While the third quarter crime statistics indicate a slight decline, Mchunu stressed that this progress is far from satisfactory.

“We are diligently working on border control measures in conjunction with the Border Management Authority and the Department of Home Affairs, with forthcoming discussions planned for the next Joint Committee on Police Services meeting scheduled for April 24,” he added. Mchunu acknowledged the critical issue of corruption within the SAPS, pledging unwavering efforts to address this challenge. “The summit will explore a variety of topics, focusing on proactive policing, establishing partnerships, improving infrastructure, enhancing crime intelligence, and increasing technological usage,” he explained.

Police management, Provincial Commissioners and Union leaders have attended the Summit.