The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has written to the Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber requesting that his department freeze or restrict the passports of all individuals implicated in the rape case involving seven-year-old Cwecwe. The seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Bergview College, in the Eastern Cape. According to the child's mother, the incident occurred in October 2024.

Given the gravity of the allegations and the need to ensure that justice is served, MKP said it was imperative that no individual involved in this matter is allowed to evade legal proceedings by leaving the country. As you may be aware, the case involves serious allegations of sexual assault, reportedly having occurred at a college in Matatiele,” the party said. “The matter is currently under investigation, and there is significant public interest in ensuring that due legal process is followed without obstruction,” the party said in a statement.

“South Africa has witnessed cases where accused persons or key witnesses have absconded before facing trial, and we must act decisively to prevent such an outcome. “We request an urgent response from your office, as we will be making this request public and intend to include your reply in our forthcoming press statement.” In the statement, MKP told the minister they have trust in busy commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice was not undermined.

“Your immediate attention to this matter is appreciated. Kindly confirm receipt and advise on the measures being considered,” the party said. This comes amid growing national calls for calls for justice for Cwecwe. The principal has reportedly refused to provide a DNA sample to police.

Bergview College has come under fire for its handling of the case and now faces possible deregistration by the provincial education department.. IOL reported that Themba Masango, secretary-general of the civil rights group NotInMyName, called the incident an abhorrent crime that demands immediate and unwavering action. “Law enforcement must prioritise this case urgently, ensuring a trauma-informed approach to prevent re-victimisationSpecialised child protection units should lead the investigation, working alongside social services and forensic experts to gather evidence meticulously,” Masango said.

The EFF has demanded immediate action from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Justice to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are arrested and prosecuted without delay. “We call for accountability from the DA-led Department of Education, which managed to revoke the school's license while failing to report the case and pursue justice. They must take decisive action against Bergview College for failing to protect its learners and for its cruel expulsion of the victim. “Furthermore, we demand that the school principal be held accountable for his obstruction of justice, participate in the investigation until arrests are made,” the party said.