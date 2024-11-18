US Ambassador to South Africa resigns

The United States Ambassador to South Africa announced his resignation on Monday. Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety II said the resignation will be effective January 10, 2025.

This comes per the standard procedure during the change of presidential administration. US citizens have re-elected Donald Trump as their leader after elections earlier this month. “Serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa has been an immense honour. During my tenure, we have witnessed remarkable progress in the US-South Africa partnership. On trade, we have supported South African businesses in accessing the US market through AGOA and fostered investments in the automotive, minerals, chemicals, agricultural products, and transportation sectors. These initiatives have contributed significantly to the country’s economic development and supported more than 267,000 jobs in South Africa,” Bigety said.

The diplomat said the collaboration in global health has been particularly impactful, with significant joint investments through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS relief in combating HIV/Aids and tuberculosis (TB). “These efforts have demonstrably improved the health and wellbeing of millions of South Africans and strengthened the country’s healthcare systems. We have also worked together to address the Covid-19 pandemic and enhance vaccine manufacturing capabilities, improving health security and equity,” Bigety said. He said the US - South African higher education partnerships have strengthened and over 120 universities and colleges have partnered and funded over R54 million in joint research, academic exchange, and curriculum development.

“We have strengthened TVET and CET institutions, including in cutting-edge fields, such as renewable energy job readiness and student-driven entrepreneurship, and are giving youth greater access to better employment opportunities and a path toward job creation for others. “Our outreach to youth audiences across South Africa has engaged over 210,000 young South Africans with programmes ranging from youth leadership, entrepreneurship, and technology readiness. Our advising efforts have helped bright young South Africans receive R42 million in scholarships,” the Ambassador said. He said all this work has supported Atlanta Phambili, a flagship initiative launched by the US Mission in March 2024.

“This partnership forges stronger ties between the United States and South Africa by leveraging the institutions, civil rights legacy, creative industries, and economic dynamism of Atlanta and South Africa for the benefit of our citizens. From a sister airport agreement between Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Airports Company South Africa to the people-to-people connections established during a March 2024 roadshow in Atlanta and the upcoming December 2024 reciprocal visit hosted by South Africa, it’s clear this effort will continue to produce meaningful collaboration and two-way exchange for years to come,” Ambassador Brigety said. “As I conclude my service, I express my profound gratitude to the government and people of South Africa for their warm hospitality and unwavering partnership. To my US Mission team, thank you for continuing to advance our mutual interests and cultivating an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported. I know the Mission will continue to deepen the US -South Africa relationship and it will flourish thanks to the strong foundations we’ve built together,” the Ambassador said. [email protected]