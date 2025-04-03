US Embassy condemns 'Kill the Boer' chant despite Constitutional Court ruling

The US Embassy in Pretoria has stated that it will continue to condemn the singing of "Kill the Boer", despite a ruling by the Constitutional Court in favour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Critics of the EFF have argued that the chant incites violence against Afrikaners and other ethnic minorities, attracting international condemnation, with the Trump administration calling out South Africa for targeting white minorities.

In a response to IOL regarding whether the US Embassy would comment on the Constitutional Court ruling and convey the message to the US, the US Embassy in Pretoria stated, "Let’s be clear: 'Kill the Boer' is a chant that incites violence against ethnic minorities. The EFF is propagating racial hate with this chant. It must stop." An official at the embassy said that this stance is part of the US government’s broader actions against South Africa. This response underscores a significant shift in the US' approach, especially following President Trump's recent Executive Order, which suspended US assistance to South Africa and opened immigration pathways for Afrikaners fleeing perceived threats of violence.

"We will continue to call out injustice wherever we see it and express our unwavering commitment to human rights," the embassy added. Background on the EFF and the AfriForum case The EFF, led by Julius Malema, positions itself as a radical alternative to the ruling African National Congress (ANC). The party frequently advocates for land expropriation without compensation and has been criticised for inflammatory rhetoric, particularly during political rallies. The EFF has maintained that the chant "Kill the Boer" has historical roots, reflecting sentiments from anti-apartheid movements.

However, AfriForum, a civil rights organisation representing primarily Afrikaner interests, has challenged the EFF legally, arguing that such rhetoric constitutes hate speech and poses a threat to community safety. In 2022, the Equality Court dismissed AfriForum's initial application, ruling that the chant did not constitute hate speech. This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2024. Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled that AfriForum’s application “bears no reasonable prospects of success". Analysts weigh in on US-South Africa relations Analysts have suggested that the rhetoric surrounding the chant reflects deeper geopolitical shifts, with the US increasingly concerned about human rights abuses and ethnic tensions in South Africa.

Political analyst Dr. Thandiwe Mthethwa commented during a panel discussion at the University of Cape Town last month, stating, "The US's approach signals a potential realignment in foreign policy, prioritising human rights over economic partnerships. This could have long-term implications for US investments in South Africa." The souring of US-South Africa relations is evident in the broader context of international diplomacy. Historically, the US has supported South Africa's democratic transition, but recent criticisms from Washington have sparked debates about the efficacy of this support. The Trump administration's stance suggests a pivot towards a more interventionist policy, particularly regarding the treatment of minorities.

A Divided South Africa As the EFF continues to rally support among disenfranchised black South Africans, the increasing polarisation of the nation is evident. Many fear that the rhetoric from both sides — whether it be the inflammatory chants from the EFF or the reactionary measures from groups like AfriForum — could lead to further violence and division. Political commentator Dr. Sipho Nkosi warned during an interview on Radio 2000 last week, "The chant 'Kill the Boer' is not just a slogan; it reflects the underlying frustrations of a community that feels marginalised. However, the response from the US complicates our international relations and could exacerbate tensions at home." IOL