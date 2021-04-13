US health authorities recommend pausing use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot fears

Cape Town - The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended a pause to the issuing of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over “potentially dangerous'” blood clotting concerns.

South Africa has been administering the J&J vaccine to over 280 000 health workers as part of the Sisonke vaccine study which secured the early use of the vaccine in the country.

According to the Associated Press, the US authorities were investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

Over 6 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the US already.

It is reported mass vaccination sites in the US will pause the use of the vaccine with more states and centres to follow.