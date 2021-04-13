US health authorities recommend pausing use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot fears
Cape Town - The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended a pause to the issuing of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over “potentially dangerous'” blood clotting concerns.
South Africa has been administering the J&J vaccine to over 280 000 health workers as part of the Sisonke vaccine study which secured the early use of the vaccine in the country.
According to the Associated Press, the US authorities were investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination.
Over 6 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the US already.
It is reported mass vaccination sites in the US will pause the use of the vaccine with more states and centres to follow.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has previously confirmed South Africa has secured 51 million doses of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.
South Africa has been receiving batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine every two weeks for the mass rollout.
Department of Health chief director Dr Lesley Bamford said last week South Africans would be able to register for vaccination on the electronic portal from April 16.
* This is a developing story