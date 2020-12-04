Van Damme to challenge Steenhuisen over decision to grant her a sabbatical - that she did not ask for

Durban - The Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Phumzile van Damme, is set to challenge a decision by the party's federal leader to grant her a sabbatical. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Van Damme said she had been informed by John Steenhuisen that he was granting her a sabbatical. "I did not request it. He merely informed me. I could walk away but I choose to stay, and challenge it on principle," she tweeted. I have been informed by the Federal Leader of the DA @jsteenhuisen that he is granting me a sabbatical. I didn’t request it. He merely informed me. I could walk away, but I choose to stay, and challenge it ON PRINCIPLE. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020

Van Damme said she had been on sick leave for three months but added that she was open about it and was due back at work on December 15.

"I informed the Chief Whip I'd stay on my committee work while on sick leave. I disclosed my illness even though I didn't need to. So it is being used against me to sideline me," she said.

I’ve been open about being sick. I’ve been on sick leave for 3 months, ending 15 Dec. I informed the Chief Whip, I’d still focus on my committee work while on sick leave. I disclosed my illness even though I didn’t need to. So it is being used against me to sideline me. K. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020

Van Damme asked if she had negated her duties while on leave.

"Did I drop the ball while I was sick"No. Even when I was sick, like I do when I am well, did I still outperform many of my colleagues? Yes. I asked for no sabbatical. I determine my health. My Drs determine my health. Not my employer," Van Damme tweeted.