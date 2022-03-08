Varsity under fire for failing to take action against boss who failed to act on sexual harassment

Johannesburg - One of the country’s public universities is under fire for allowing its vice-chancellor to leave prematurely after an investigation recommended disciplinary action against him for failing to act on sexual harassment allegations against his deputy. A probe into Central University of Technology’s (CUT’s) erstwhile vice-chancellor Professor Henk de Jager recommended that he be subjected to disciplinary action for failing to act against its deputy vice-chancellor: resources and operations, Dr Gary Paul, after a sexual harassment complaint was lodged against him.

CUT commissioned lawyer Nomveliso Ntanjana’s firm, Ntanjana Attorneys, to investigate the allegations against Paul. In the report, which Independent Media has seen, Paul is accused of kissing a subordinate, whose name is known to the publication, but who has since left the institution, and flashing his private parts at her in his hotel room. Both incidents happened in 2018 and the complainant was unhappy with Paul’s “penetrative look” and said he was “very much in her personal space”.

The probe heard that in April 2018, the complainant and Paul moved to his hotel room after a high-level meeting of CUT bosses and he removed his pants and she saw his private parts, which were uncircumcised. Paul later apologised for the incident, claiming he had been “too fast” and made her uncomfortable, according to the report. When the complainant referred the matter to De Jager, he allegedly told her that “he (Paul) probably finds you attractive”.

The report, written by Johannesburg advocate Zweli Zakwe, recommended that Paul be subjected to a disciplinary hearing in relation to the allegations of sexual harassment, and for an independent adjudicator to listen to all witnesses and give consideration to the entire evidence in order to make proper findings. De Jager, the report recommended, should also have been called to a disciplinary hearing to provide his version on his alleged dereliction of duty and breach of confidentiality and/or unprofessional and/or unethical conduct, after discussing the matter with another staff member and discouraging the employee from “improperly influencing” another colleague. CUT and De Jager reached a mutual separation agreement for him to leave at the end of September last year. He had been vice-chancellor since 2017.

Paul was cleared at a disciplinary hearing and is still employed by CUT. Cosatu affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), has called for an investigation on the departure and disciplinary processes of the former CUT vice-chancellor. Nehawu complained that no reports were given regarding De Jager’s disciplinary hearing. “The amicable solution is taken by council to part ways with the previous vice-chancellor of the institution (status and nature of departure is not yet cleared or communicated),” the union said.