Veteran political analyst Dr Protas Madlala dies

One of the veteran political analysts of South Africa post-1994, Dr Protas Madlala, an alumnus of the University of Zululand (Ongoye) has passed away. According to a statement from his family sent to IOL, the Durban-based Madlala died on Friday night after a brief illness.

He shot to fame by giving radio, TV and newspapers analysis of the political situation in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa when the situation was still volatile and political intolerance was high. He was also a regular feature in many of the political roundtables that were held by the now-defunct Institute for Democratic Alternatives in South Africa (IDASA). Madlala started his career as a journalist at The Mercury newspaper in Durban in the 1980s and later studied in the US where he obtained a Degree in International Communication

He gave regular political analysis until a few years ago when he decided to step back. “It is with profound sadness that the Madlala family announces the passing on of our beloved father, Dr Protas Madlala. “Our father passed away last night ( 1 September 2023) in Durban after a short illness. The family requests privacy as it deals with this sudden loss.

"The details of his funeral will be announced in due course," his family said in a statement. In April 2019, the University of KwaZulu-Natal conferred him with a doctorate for his contribution to the South African Society.