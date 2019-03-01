Police Minister Bheki Cele said Ipid Chief Financial Officer Victor Ofentse Senna will be acting head for the next three months. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has named the acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, a day after Robert McBride left the organisation. Cele said on Friday Ipid Chief Financial Officer Victor Ofentse Senna will be acting head for the next three months.

The appointment of Senna comes after McBride filed urgent papers in the North Gauteng High Court to get his job back.

It was a day of drama after former acting police chief Khomotso Phahlane was arrested by Ipid on fraud charges.

But Phahlane said this was a way for McBride to get back at him.

Cele said Senna will have to steer the ship for the next three months until a permanent appointment is made.

He said he wished Senna well in his new position.

“All that is needed at this level of governance is wisdom and understanding in carrying the country’s fundamental mandate as directed by the Constitution,” said Cele.

“Mr Senna must take priority in ensuring that the Ipid remains independent and discharge its operational mandate accordingly without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said.

Cele will meet with MPs next Wednesday to introduce Senna.

Political Bureau