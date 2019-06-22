Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his third State of the Nation Address in Parliament this week.



Ramaphosa touched on several issues affecting South Africans daily.





He outlined seven key priorities and five fundamental goals his administration will focus on in the next five and ten years. Ramaphosa admitted that government was not "able to do everything at one time".





The 7 priorities are

Economic transformation and job creation; Education, skills and health; Consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services; Spatial integration, human settlements and local government; Social cohesion and safe communities; A capable, ethical and developmental state; and A better Africa and World.

and the five goals:

No person in South Africa will go hungry.

Our economy will grow at a much faster rate than our population.

Two million more young people will be in employment.

Our schools will have better educational outcomes and every 10 year old will be able to read for meaning.

Violent crime will be halved.

Opposition political leaders called the president's SONA promises "a dream".



African News Agency's Tracey Adams spoke to five Cape Town residents about the promises Ramaphosa made in his SONA.





