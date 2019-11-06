Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele says politicians must be called to account to residents when there is a protest instead of calling police to rein in violent protesters.
Cele was speaking on Wednesday at the ongoing Popcru (Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union) conference in Durban on Wednesday.
Addressing the union, Cele lamented that fighting crime in some parts of the country, more so in informal settlements, was risky because of unstructured settlements where houses are not correctly numbered.
He made an example of Marikana informal settlement where shacks are not properly numbered and says that makes it hard for police officers to trace criminals in that area.
For this he blamed councillors for "chowing" money meant for developing these settlements and leaving the risks with police officers. As a result of that, Cele said when there is a violent protest, mayors and councillors should be called to account and his police officers "be left out of this."