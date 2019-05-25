DA leader Musi Maimane arrives at the Cyril Reamaphosa's presidential inauguration. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The leader of the of the official opposition party Mmusi Maimane has reiterated his willingness to work with newly inaugurated President Cyril Ramaphosa only if the latter puts the interests of the country first. The Democratic Alliance leader was speaking after Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony, which took place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The event drew thousands of citizens, African leaders, officials and guests, who came to witness the first inauguration to not take place at the Union Buildings.

The government has dubbed these proceedings as the "people's inauguration" and "#WeThePeople".

Ramaphosa's inauguration follows his election as the fifth democratic president in Parliament.

The DA leader, speaking to reporters, reiterated his earlier sentiment of his willingness to collaborate with the president.

"It's important that we mustn't put party interests first, we must put South Africa's interests first. And if he's willing to do that, I'll work with him.

"Where we agree, let's agree. Where we disagree, that's okay. That's democracy. But more than anything, even on Africa day, let's demonstrate to Africa how democracy works."

DA leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to Ramaphosa's inauguration and his willingness to work with the president only if he puts SA's interests first. #SAInauguration19 #PeoplesInauguration @IOL pic.twitter.com/7AJiDlP2Tk — Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) May 25, 2019

As crowds take their leave from Loftus Versfeld, the only thing remaining is for Ramaphosa to name his new Cabinet which he has already indicated will be reduced in size in comparison to his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his Cabinet on May 26 and speculation is already mounting on who will be appointed ministers.