Video showing Mashatile handing out money during campaign
Share this article:
Eskom’s former interim group chief executive Matshela Koko took to Twitter to publicly lambaste ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile’s handing out money during a door-to-door campaign in Limpopo.
A tweet shared by Mpho Mathoho reads: “ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 [sic].”
ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 pic.twitter.com/Exz2nieajW— Mpho Maṱhoho (@MaxMpho) September 26, 2021
It is not clear how much money was given to the community.
Koko retweeted the post and wrote: “This is wrong in so many ways. Mara ke this is the ANC we have come to know of @PaulMashatile and @CyrilRamaphosa. Flaunting cash when your own ANC staff has not been paid [sic].”
Addressing the community, Mashatile urged councillors to not “come with their plans”, but instead implement the plans of the ANC. He said improving service delivery will be a priority for the ruling party.
Meanwhile in Ekurhuleni, President Cyril Ramaphosa did not receive a warm welcome from local community members in Tembisa as they vowed to not vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections.
According to a media report, community leader Khosi Mahlangu raised frustrations over the “unfair processes” in the Swaziland voting district as the community was not afforded the opportunity to choose a candidate. As a result, Mahlangu said the community is not going to vote.
Political Bureau