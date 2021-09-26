Video showing Mashatile handing out money during campaign

Eskom’s former interim group chief executive Matshela Koko took to Twitter to publicly lambaste ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile’s handing out money during a door-to-door campaign in Limpopo. A tweet shared by Mpho Mathoho reads: “ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 [sic].”

ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 pic.twitter.com/Exz2nieajW — Mpho Maṱhoho (@MaxMpho) September 26, 2021 It is not clear how much money was given to the community. Koko retweeted the post and wrote: “This is wrong in so many ways. Mara ke this is the ANC we have come to know of @PaulMashatile and @CyrilRamaphosa. Flaunting cash when your own ANC staff has not been paid [sic].” Addressing the community, Mashatile urged councillors to not “come with their plans”, but instead implement the plans of the ANC. He said improving service delivery will be a priority for the ruling party.

Meanwhile in Ekurhuleni, President Cyril Ramaphosa did not receive a warm welcome from local community members in Tembisa as they vowed to not vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections. According to a media report, community leader Khosi Mahlangu raised frustrations over the “unfair processes” in the Swaziland voting district as the community was not afforded the opportunity to choose a candidate. As a result, Mahlangu said the community is not going to vote. [email protected]