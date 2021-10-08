VIDEO: Tlokwe community member to Cyril Ramaphosa - Please use ANC’s resources to campaign

North West - Members of the Patriotic Alliance in ward 13, Tlokwe took to the streets during ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign trail in the area, to show their dissatisfaction over the lack of service delivery in the region. The PA members stood along a street in Promosa where Ramaphosa walked with senior officials, and was questioned by some residents about his presence in the area.

"Why is he here? Is he here as President of the ANC or President of the country? If he is here as the President of the ANC, why does he make use of state property? That is misuse of State funds. We believe if he is here as the President of the ANC, he must make use of ANC property, not the state resources," said one community member who didn’t want to be named. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance councillor-candidate Steve Williams said over the last five years, they had not seen the leadership of the ANC or the Premier in the area.

"I'm bamboozled today to see they called for the number 1 to come and fight their battles. The councillors are spineless, that's why they called on the President. The place is full of potholes. But they are here to lie to the people. We will see them again here in 2026. The last time we saw them was five years ago. I'm bamboozled." Some residents addressed Ramaphosa and told him they had last seen a president in the area when Mandela visited a school in Promosa. They complained about various challenges facing the community which had not been resolved over time. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics