VIDEOS and PICS: Julius Malema urges EFF councillors to get to it, says work for 2024 elections starts now

Story by Ntombi Nkosi, pictures and videos by Oupa Mokoena Ekurhuleni - EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his party’s newly-elected councillors to roll up their sleeves, while reminding supporters that work for the 2024 general and provincial elections starts now.

Addressing thousands of supporters at an EFF Siyabonga rally, held at Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, he told them his party did not take their votes for granted. “To all those who voted for EFF, we want to say that we don’t take your votes for granted, we take your vote as a mandate to continue to hold those who are in power accountable. We will always make sure that all municipalities are held accountable and they serve our people... the work of the local government is water, sewerage, electricity [and] housing," Malema said. People in the EFF were servants of the people, and did not need to run a municipality to be community leaders.

Video: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) “The work for 2024 starts today; we rested a bit. We are here to thank the people of South Africa for voting for the EFF. Even if you were [only] two, we were going to come and thank you because we don’t take your votes for granted,” Malema said. To those who said the EFF had lost the election because it did not get enough votes, Malema said the party could not lose what it did not have.

EFF leadership on the stage at the Siyabonga rally, held at Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) “You can’t lose what you don’t have. How do you say the EFF has lost, when it has moved from position five in eThekwini municipality to position three and removed the IFP? Who would have thought one day the IFP will be tailing behind the EFF. Then we are told we are losers. We are being disrespected. Don't push us, we are building this thing ground up; small steps, we are going to arrive at our destination,” Malema said. He also called on EFF members to dedicate themselves to serve the people. To those who questioned why the EFF had held coalition talks with the ANC, Malema said the reason was the party wanted the land, and the ANC is currently in government could change the Constitution.

Thousands of supporters attended the EFF Siyabonga rally, held at Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) He said some people blamed the low voter turnout on him and other leaders going to former president Jacob Zuma’s house to have tea. “We went to Nkandla to advise Zuma to go to the commission, failing which he would be arrested, but he did not listen. What happened to him for not listening? He was jailed. For us is to advise,” he said. EFF leaders addresses the crowd of supporters. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Malema also addressed the issue of party funding to the IEC.