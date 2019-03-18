To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 18-year-old first-year student Thabang Matona, who says by voting we're having our voices heard.

"I am definitely going out to vote this year because I believe that as South African citizens who live in a democracy it is up to us to speak out and hold political leaders accountable."

Thabang says: "For a lot of young people who are not voting today it's because they don't believe in the political system and I think the reason it's like that is because of the politicians that we've had in the past. I think the best way to make other people go out and vote is for us to vote for the leaders who are going to make this country better and therefore it will inspire other young people who are coming up to start voting."

#BornFree #YourVoiceMatters #YourVoteMatters



