To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to Tania Twinoburyo, a 19-year-old student from Pretoria. She will not be voting this time as she did not register.

Tania says: "My message to young people out there, especially if they're voting, is (to) make an informed decision when you're voting. Don't vote because all your friends are voting for this party, because it's a cool party. Or don't vote because you are afraid of something ....If you're voting, know that you're voting to make a difference and each vote counts."

#BornFree #YourVoiceMatters #YourVoteMatters



