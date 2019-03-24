To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 22-year-old Benan Naidoo from Durban.

"Yes, I will be voting this year because I believe that everyone over the age of 18 should have a right to have a say in who leads our country and you should have a right to be a part of the decisions that those people make. On the 8th of May is our chance."

