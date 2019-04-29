To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary.



South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 94 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most affect their decision on who to vote for?





Watch as we speak to Palesa Mkhonza, 18, from Johannesburg.





Palesa says: "I won't be voting this year for the elections because I simply feel that I am uneducated about what is going on in our country. I feel like i need to educate myself more and see what the political parties are up to..."





