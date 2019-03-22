To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 22-year-old Nomcebo from KwaZulu-Natal.

Nomcebo says: "I'm not sure whether or not I will be voting this year due to the fact that I'm not happy with the government in control at the moment.

"I'm not happy with how they're doing things. I'm not happy with the fact that there's so much corruption and we're promised so many things and theydon't deliver

"I'm not happy with the education system, I'm not happy with our justice system and I haven't seen what the government has been doing lately besides being on TV and radio about corruption and stuff, and that really isn't making me happy at the moment."

