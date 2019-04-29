To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 94 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most affect their decision on who to vote for?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 22-year-old student Talia Simpson.

"I am definitely voting in the upcoming elections just because I feel like you can't actively have an opinion on our country and the state that it's in without actively partaking in the way to make a change. It's super important as part of our democracy to be able to have a say and to be able to take part in an election," Talia said.

Video: Khanyisile Ngcobo.

