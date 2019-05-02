To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 94 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most affect their decision on who to vote for?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 19-year-old Christopher Rowlings who says he is concerned about the impact of the elections on the economy.

"I think that the upcoming elections will probably have a very big impact on the economy and that will affect the job market. Seeing as I am studying I want to be able to stay in South Africa because this is my home and I want to be able to get a job here."

