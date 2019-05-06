To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 94 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most affect their decision on who to vote for?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 22-year-old Suleman Olday.

"As born frees we are facing our insignificance in the political system and how little difference we will actually make. Despite how much meaning the vote has and what it took to actually get the vote ... our vote itself will have no effect.," said Suleman.

