Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to James Sloane, a 20-year-old second-year student from Cape Town.

James says: "This year I am certainly intending to vote. I believe that my political decision this year on who exactly I am going to be voting for may have been in some way influenced by my parents. I'm sure that all of my close relatives in some way or another have influenced my decision. But at the end of the day I realise that the decision is mine and when it comes down to making that cross, it is up to me and me alone who exactly I'm going to be voting for."

