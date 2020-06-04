LIVE BRIEFING: Jackson Mthembu outlines Cabinet meeting outcomes

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu outlined the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting this afternoon. The briefing follows a Cabinet meeting that took place on Thursday. The government has been under pressure in recent days to comment on whether it will challenge a court judgment that found that some regulations of the Disaster Management Act were irrational and unconstitutional. The judgment, the first to challenge the regulations governing the country's lockdown, was handed down on Monday. It was an urgent matter brought by an organisation called the Liberty Fighters Network. It was brought as an urgent matter. It found that some of the regulations were irrational and unlawful, with the High Court in Pretoria ordering the government to amend the regulations within 14 days. In a statement on Monday, the Cabinet said it noted the judgment and would study it. It is unclear whether it will appeal.

Another judgment was handed down on Wednesday, which ordered the government could not force citizens to isolate in government facilities. The matter was brought by AfriForum.

The government is facing other court challenges against its regulations which were put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Next week, the High Court is expected to hear a case challenging the government's decision to ban the sale of tobacco products under lockdown levels 3 and 4.

This case was brought by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), which represents smaller tobacco producers. Another similar case, by tobacco giant British American Tobacco, will soon be heard by the Western Cape High Court.

The DA has been allowed by the Constitutional Court to file papers motivating for their challenge of the Disaster Management Act.

The party has for the past couple of months criticised the government's lockdown strategy.

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE: