To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



Maimane is under siege from senior DA figures unhappy with its performance in last week's national and provincial elections, where the official opposition's support fell from 22.23% in 2014 to 20.77%. The Democratic Alliance Federal Executive has moved to dispel rumours that plans are being made to replace leader Mmusi Maimane after the party lost significant support in the 2019 general elections.





The party also shed almost 500 000 voters, dropping from nearly 4.1 million in 2014 to just above 3.6 million this time.





Last year former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille quit the party after a prolonged and very public spat which many commentators predicted would cost the main opposition party dearly. The departure of policy head Gwen Ngwenya may also have been a contributing factor.





On Monday DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip, FedEx chairperson James Selfe, MP Solly Malatso and spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe addressed the media on the outcomes of elections.





Trollip said that the party was more committed than ever to building "One South Africa For All" and in so doing rejecting racial mobilisation.

Going forward, the party leaders and branches would be on the ground working with citizens to keep them informed, he said.





"There will be a review of the organisational structure and how we can best operate as a party that occupies governments that serve around 15 million people, and the way we campaign. This review will be in consultation with all stakeholders of the party."





Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.





* Video by Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)







