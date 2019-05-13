Johanensburg - Addressing the ANC’s “Thank you” rally outside the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Joburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa's message was one of unity and renewal. He told thousands of supporters gathered outside Luthuli House that the ruling party's "dirty laundry" should not be aired in public.
Ramaphosa also indicated his intention to remove tainted ministers from his Cabinet and thanked voters for their support.
He said South Africans had, through the elections, sent a clear message that they wanted an ANC that was responsive, humble and led by servant leadership who were competent, and not corrupt or arrogant.
“Through this election our people were saying they want an ANC that is going to run government properly.
"With this election they were saying state capture must be history. We must never ever go back to state capture. The things we hear about at the Zondo Commission must be things of the past,” Ramaphosa added.
He assured supporters that he would “separate the wheat from the chaff” when making appointments.
“Once the appointment of the cabinet is done, you will see the ANC. It is going to grow. That will mean the ANC has begun working,” Ramaphosa said.
“We are going to appoint men and women who would have dedicated themselves, without fail, to work for the interest of our people. We are going to appoint men and women who are capable and who have great capability, who are visionaries and forward-looking. Men and women who know their story.”
Political Bureau
Videos: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency/ANA