A week after South Africans voted in the country's sixth democratic elections all eyes are on the ANC's list of candidates for the National Assembly.



Among the candidates are a number of outgoing and former ministers who have previously been implicated in various scandals and many political commentators have strongly advised President Cyril Ramaphosa not to appoint the likes of Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini to his new Cabinet.





Speaking to ANC supporters outside Luthuli House the day after the announcement of the election results, the president indicated his intention to remove tainted ministers from his Cabinet and thanked voters for their support.





Ramaphosa said South Africans had, through the elections, sent a clear message that they wanted an ANC that was responsive, humble and led by servant leadership who were competent, and not corrupt or arrogant.





The question is whether Ramaphosa will be able to resist those within the ruling party who are determined to keep some of these ministers in Cabinet. Bearing in mind that he is after all an elected representive of the party and is bound by the rules and protocols of the ANC, which surely must weigh heavily in whatever decisions he makes.





In an attempt to gauge public sentiment on the matter, Tracey Adams spoke to a number of people about their feelings around the new president and his ability to live up to the election promises he made.





Estate agent Donna Stevens said she reluctantly voted for the ANC as she decided to give them another chance. "But this is really going to be the last chance," said Stevens.





Retail assistant Phelo Gxotelwa said he thinks Ramaphosa can make the change needed in South Africa because "he is a business minded guy".





Pop-up book store salesperson Shihaam Davids is hopeful that Ramaphosa will address the housing and unemployment crisis which has been plaguing the country for decades.





