Vincent Magwenya is new spokesperson for Ramaphosa

Cape Town - Vincent Magwenya has been appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson ending two years without a spin doctor. Ramaphosa has not had a spokesperson for the last two years when Khusela Diko was suspended. This was after she was found not to have disclosed her financial interests in some of the companies. The presidency said at the time she faced disciplinary action but would not return to her position and would be deployed in another position in the public service. She was sanctioned for the offence.

Tyrone Seale had been acting in the position since Diko left. Magwenya had previously served in the presidency when he was spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma in the period between 2009 and 2010. In announcing the appointment of Magwenya on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he had extensive experience in the media industry.

“I am pleased to welcome Vincent Magwenya to the presidency team. His experience, insight and capabilities will strengthen our efforts to effectively communicate the work of the presidency as we undertake the work of recovery and rebuilding,” said Ramaphosa. He said Seale had been dedicated to his work over the last two years while he was acting spokesperson. Ramaphosa said Magwenya gained extensive experience in the media industry and the private sector over the years.

He also described Magwenya as a seasoned professional in his career. Magwenya returns to the presidency after 12 years when he left as Zuma’s spokesperson. [email protected]

