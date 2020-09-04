Vincent Smith buckles under pressure over questionable loans, car hires from Gavin Watson, Agrizzi

ANC MP Vincent Smith has denied ever facilitating or meddling in the awarding of tenders while he chaired Parliament's portfolio committee on correctional services. "I played no role in the awarding of tenders whether legal or illegal. I do not believe that a member of Parliament would be able to meddle in the adjudication of tenders," Smith stressed as he concluded his evidence at Zondo commission on Friday. Smith faced tough questions regarding possible conflict of interest arising from a loan he claims he took from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. Smith said he had been advised by his legal team not to answer a question on whether there was ever any interest repayment attached to the supposed loan agreement between himself and Agrizzi. Agrizzi had previously testified that Bosasa had paid for tuition fees for Smith's daughter in 2015 and 2016. He alleged that this payment was part of a corrupt relationship Smith had with Bosasa's former CEO Gavin Watson.

Smith had chaired Parliament's portfolio committee on correctional services - which provided oversight over the department.

Bosasa was awarded millions of rands worth of contracts by the department of correctional services and questions had been raised at the time about Bosasa's corrupt links to government officials.

Smith explained that he had approached Agrizzi for a personal loan in 2015 to help pay for his daughter's university fees. He denied Agrizzi's version that this was a kickback payment initiated by Watson.

Two payments were made to Smith, through his company's bank account, valued at 265,000 and R395, 000.

Smith said he had a verbal agreement with Agrizzi that the money would be paid back when his company shares matured in 2023. There was no written agreement, but Smith insists that because the money was paid through his company it was audited and recorded as a loan.

Advocate Viwe Notshe, the evidence leader, put it to Smith, that records show that the money paid to him was actually from Bosasa. An email thread from Agrizzi to Bosasa representatives showed that he had asked that the money be paid from a Bosasa trust account to a "consultant who can not be paid in cash".

The reference for the payment was "accident settlement".

Smith said he was unaware that the payment had been referenced as such and he only became aware of this later when he checked his records.

The chairperson of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he found it strange that from the records, Agrizzi seems to be trying to conceal the origins of the alleged loan.

Zondo: "This is in 2016 when Agrizzi sends these emails. It is the same year when even in on your version the two of you are getting along well. He seems to conceal the true nature of this arrangement. He seems not to want to acknowledge that it is a loan. He seems to want to hide the true nature of the loan. The question is: If he knew that the arrangement between the two of you was a loan why would he not be saying this was a loan?"

Smith: "I cannot speculate why he says that, sir. I had nothing to conceal and that is why it was raised as a loan in my company's books".

Smith admitted he had not declared to Parliament, as all members of Parliament are required to, that he had received a loan from Agrizzi. He explained he believed that since the payment was made to his company, Euroblitz, he had already declared his ownership of the company.

Smith also admitted that Bosasa had paid for a hired car for his daughter.

"I had approached Gavin Watson and he had given it to. Now looking at the invoices it is clear that it came from the company," Smith said.

He also does not dispute the evidence that Bosasa had helped pay for security upgrades to his private home.

Smith conceded that in hindsight his relationship with Watson was conflicted especially because of the reports surrounding Bosasa's questionable reputation.

