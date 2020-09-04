Vincent Smith defends R600 000 loan from Angelo Agrizzi, denies any links to Bosasa

Johannesburg – ANC MP Vincent Smith has stuck to his defence that a R600 000 payment for his daughter's university fees was a legitimate loan from former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi and not a bribe meant to influence his parliamentary work. Smith took the stand at the inquiry on Friday. He has been implicated in Agrizzi's testimony. The former right-hand man to now-deceased Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson alleged Smith had been paid monthly bribes by Bosasa. He also alleged Bosasa had helped pay for Smith's daughter's university tuition and security upgrades to his home were also funded by the company. Smith had admitted Bosasa had funded his home security upgrades, but denied the company paid him a monthly bribe. He also disputed the company paid for his daughter's university fees. He said the fees were paid from a loan he received from Agrizzi.

The commission's evidence leader, Advocate Viwe Notshe, questioned Smith on the alleged loan agreement between himself and Agrizzi.

Notshe laid the evidence against Smith and presented him with parliamentary minutes which showed Smith had chaired the correctional services parliamentary committee between 2009 and 2014.

This committee provided oversight on the department of correctional services and dealt with accusations of corruption implicating Bosasa – which at the time held several correctional services contracts.

Smith met with Watson in 2011 at a Sandton hotel in what he described as “an outreach meeting” by Bosasa. Smith said he saw nothing wrong with attending the meeting as he generally met with stakeholders of various companies.

He also admitted he had known Watson for many years since the 1990s, but did not fear that meeting him would affect his parliamentary oversight work.

"Ordinarily, when a new chairperson is introduced they (stakeholders) want to meet the new chairperson. In 2011 Mr Gavin Wtason wanted to meet me and I was comfortable to meet them as stakeholders. It was an introductory meeting that I was invited to.

"I could not have influenced the department. Yes, there could have been a perception created but I could not influence the work of the department. I had no fear of any influence or any pressure put on me,“ Smith said.

On the May 2015 loan agreement, Smith explained that the loan was between him and Agrizzi and not with Bosasa.

He said the understanding was that Agrizzi would loan him the money to pay for his daughter's university fees and that when his shares, in a company he owned, matured in 2023, he would repay Agrizzi.

"I did not borrow any money from any company. My loan agreement was with Angelo Agrizzi. Angelo had asked me to help him with an unemployed son and I was able to help him with that. He helped me with my own son. There was a cordial relationship between me and Angelo. My loan was with Angelo. There is no reference to Bosasa," he told the inquiry.

Smith produced an email he sent to Agrizzi in May 2015 as proof that the two were agreeing on a loan. Smith was questioned about the email which lacked references to a "loan" but appeared as a plea for assistance.

Smith said in hindsight he should have stated in the email he was asking for a loan.

He testified there was no written agreement between himself and Agrizzi. He said to prove the payment was a loan, it was sent to his company's bank account and it was accounted for as a loan in the company records.

"No, there was no written agreement. It was a matter of trust. If there was a need for an agreement then I do not think it would have been an issue. I do not recall myself or Agrizzi insisting that it be written."

Advocate Notshe questioned Smith on the conflict of interest such an agreement would pose as he was an MP and Agrizzi was working for a company that was implicated in an SIU investigation which had been discussed in Parliament

"Did it not ring to you the issues of borrowing money from a man who worked for Bosasa?" Notshe asked Smith.

Smith: "In 2015 I was no longer the chair of correctional services committee. It was post my chair."

The inquiry continues.

