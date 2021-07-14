Violence, looting shuts down Durban High Court

Durban - Operations at the Durban High Court have been shut down for the third straight day due to the violence and widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal. The decision was taken following consultations between judiciary, the Office of the Chief Justice and the court’s registrar.

Among the reasons cited is that due to the current ongoing protest action in the province, there are insufficient personnel at the court. They also announced that the motion court will also not sit as scheduled on Wednesday – just as it did not on Monday and Tuesday. According to notices issues since Monday, matters of an urgent nature must be referred to the registrar on urgent duty.

All matters set down on the motion court roll during this period will be rescheduled by arrangement with the registrar. On Monday, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services also announced the closure of the Master’s Offices in Durban and Pietermaritzburg until further notice, due to violence in the province. The Legal Practice Council (LPC), on Wednesday, also expressed its alarm by the unwarranted criticism targeting the judiciary, particularly following the recent Constitutional Court judgment jailing former president Jacob Zuma for 15 months, for contempt of court.

The LPC described the attacks as unfortunate, especially because the judiciary has existing legal mechanisms that can be used should anyone be dissatisfied with a court’s decision at any level. LPC chairperson Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu said everyone was bound by the Constitution. ”It is important that we must all engage with the judiciary in a civil manner and afford it the respect and autonomy it deserves. As the regulatory body of the legal profession in South Africa, we appeal to everyone to exercise caution when criticising the judiciary without any substantive evidence” she said.

The LPC also urged members of the public and the legal profession to note that although social media affords everyone a platform for freedom of expression, this does not mean people can infringe on other people’s rights and freedoms. ”The council fully supports the work of the judiciary and is willing to engage openly with all stakeholders on all matters pertaining to the South African legal profession,” Matolo-Dlepu said. [email protected]