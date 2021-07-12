Violent protests will affect economy adversely, says political analyst

THE violent protest that erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will have an adverse effect on the already struggling economy, political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said on Monday. The protests were sparked by the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma to 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court.

Ndlovu said investors were likely to lose interest in investing in South Africa as the country displayed levels of lawlessness. "Our economy is in bad shape and we are not going to recover if we continue to see this level of violence and looting," he said. Commenting on the stir caused by statements President Cyril Ramaphosa made that suggested ethnic mobilisation, Ndlovu noted that people were complaining about his utterances on social media.

“We are witnessing this violence in provinces where there’s a significant presence of Zulu speakers – KZN and Gauteng. One won’t expect to see this kind of violence in other provinces,” he said. Ndlovu said criminal elements have unfortunately taken over and were using the protests as an opportunity to loot. “South Africa has become a country of lawlessness. We’ve allowed lawlessness to take root so if people see an opportunity to further their criminal act, they do it because they get away with breaking the law,” he said.

“Then, we have the issue of poverty as well… when people see an opportunity to loot they will do it. The former president is also to blame for this because for a long time he defied the Constitutional Court whereas he should have cooperated and led by example,” said Ndlovu. “I think Zuma and some ANC members of the Zuma faction are to blame for what is going on in the country.” He also said the ANC would take a knock from the violent protests.