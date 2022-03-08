Virtual events you can attend for International Women’s Day

Johannesburg - As the world comes together for International Women's Day (IWD) today (Tues) to celebrate women's achievements and reinforce a commitment to women’s equality, here are some virtual events you can join that are happening in South Africa and other parts of the world. The world commemorates women today under the hashtag #BreakTheBias

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” – Grab a partner and join i-Lead for a free virtual safety & self-defence training. i-Lead will be taking you through new techniques to stay safe on and off the ground. Tuesday March 8

7pm-7.30pm To register, email: [email protected] – Join Saleforce for a webinar titled: “Celebrating Women Who Redefine the Future of Business”

This International Women’s Day, Salesforce is coming together to celebrate leaders who are driving success in their organisations and reshaping the business to ensure that women's progress persists. You'll walk away with the tools, tactics, and inspiration to build a better future for everyone in the workplace. Join this candid conversation with women leaders from TheSkimm, Deloitte and Torani and learn how to motivate and inspire teams to achieve growth, lead and adapt through constant change, build a culture of inclusivity and empowerment and support and show up for your community. Featured speakers include Ailinh Hoang Kim, director of retail marketing, Torani; Jodi Patkin, SVP of brand marketing and communications of theSkimm; Karla Martin, executive strategist at Deloitte Consulting; and Shalaya Shipman sn, director strategic business development SMB at Salesforce.

Click here to access the webinar: – Women-led innovation in Africa: Achieving sustainable health and gender equality on the continent “This International Women’s Day, those determined to close the gender gap in business and innovation will come together to share their journeys and how they are working to provide real-life innovative solutions to global problems.

“Throughout the session, we will seek to explore questions such as: What are the key challenges these women have overcome in their journeys? What challenges have changed over time, and which remain the same? How can female entrepreneurs be best supported and how can they support each other? How do we overcome the gender innovation gap and uplift women in innovation not just on International Women’s Day, but every day?” The panel will be part of Speak Up Africa’s broader African LeadHERs Forum. This Forum aims to celebrate and promote women's leadership, actions, voices, and innovations from across the continent. You can access the webinar here. Other events can be found here.