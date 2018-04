Johannesburg - More visitors are expected to visit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto on Tuesday following her passing on Monday.





A group of ANC Women’s League members arrived to pay their tributes to the Mandela family this morning.





Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for the former struggle stalwart.





Madikizela-Mandela had been sick for some time and had been receiving treatment at Milpark Hospital.





ANC Women’s League members seen arriving at Winnie Mandela’s home in Orlando Soweto this morning. #WinnieMadikizelaMandela @IOL pic.twitter.com/zXtlnDILAj — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) April 3, 2018





Mandla Mandela, the grandson of her former husband Nelson Mandela, sent condolences in a short statement to the Madikizela.

Mandla Mandela's message of condolences.







EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to arrive at noon to pay tributes to the family.





ANC Women’s League members arrive in song to pay their respects at #WinnieMandela’s home. @IOL pic.twitter.com/fvXzezcl9m — Zintle (@ZintleMahlati) April 3, 2018





Malema had close relationship with Madikizela-Mandela.