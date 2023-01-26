Cape Town – Billionaire businessman Rob Hersov has implored the business sector and DA supporters to take the stand against the ANC in the wake of rampant load shedding, encouraging the party to take charge in returning the country to competent people. Hersov was speaking in Joburg on Wednesday as thousands of DA supporters attempted to march to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, blaming the governing party for load shedding.

ANC supporters came out to defend the party and police officers eventually diverted the march away from Luthuli House to avoid any confrontation. The DA and its leaders marched to Luthuli House, taking the fight against load shedding to the governing party’s doorstep. In his address to DA supporters, Hersov said that people should join the countdown to change and the movement to return good competent people like the DA.

“Take the government and bring governance to our people, services to our people, education to our children, and electricity to everyone,” he said. The outspoken Hersov further called out corporate South Africa to stand up and “grow a spine”, imploring them to speak out against the ANC. He called on the business sector to donate to the DA. “Corporate South Africa, where are you? Enough is enough, give money to the DA, give money to the opposition and voertsek ANC,” said Hersov.

Rob Hersov outside Luthuli House, says Ramaphosa is a disgrace who should resign.

ANC must voetsek, he says pic.twitter.com/bBOB8NGVMo — Martin Williams (@Marttwit) January 25, 2023 Meanwhile, in Cape Town on Wednesday, the streets of the city were painted blue as DA supporters joined the party’s “Power to the People” march. The group headed for the ANC’s provincial head office to voice their anger and frustration over what they believed to be the ANC-engineered collapse of South Africa’s energy system which has resulted in severe load shedding. They were also opposed to the imminent 18.65% electricity tariff hike. The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, said they had to show that the country needed change.

