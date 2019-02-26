ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing ANC supporters in Vosloorus. Picture: Lindi Masinga/ANA

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he was pleased to see Ekurhuleni residents were "fully supporting" and happy with the work done by the African National Congress. Ramaphosa was speaking to hundreds of supporters during an ANC rally at the Lesedi Shopping Complex in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordon, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Gauteng premier David Makhura.

"It made me happy hearing people saying they loved ANC while visiting homes in Vosloorus. Vosloorus has told us that it is the home of ANC," said Ramaphosa.

The parking lot of the shopping complex was filled with ANC supporters of all ages dressed in ANC regalia.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing ANC supporters in Vosloorus. Video: Lindi Masinga/ANA





"Many [of the people visited] thanked the ANC and said their lives were getting better, their children were getting free education. One lady said thank you president for the feeding scheme because our children are eating. The ANC feeds nine million children every day at schools. No country in Africa does that," he said.

Ramaphosa said that during a conversation with another resident, she raised the issue of a lack of jobs in the area.

"I said we are busy coming up with ways to create jobs. Money to create jobs will be there because the ANC is determined to create them. We don't like that the youth has degrees and diplomas but have no jobs," he said.

The crowd cheered when Ramaphosa mentioned that R17 million was spent on social grants. He said many people had asked him about housing.

"[M]ayor Mzwandile Masina said to me that the city of Ekurhuleni would be building 3000 apartments to provide housing. I trust the municipality," he said.

Ramaphosa said there was positive feedback from residents he had visited as well as positive feedback about the ANC's plans for the city and youth.

Raising the issue of corruption, Ramaphosa told the cheering crowd that those found stealing from the public purse would be jailed.

"Those who steal the public's money will go to jail. Those who do crime, do bank heists, commit murder and rape women will go to jail. Women abuse must come to an end."

African News Agency (ANA)