The City of Cape Town has called for a council meeting over the motion of no confidence and removal of executive mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille.





The Special Council is set to take place on February 15 and will be convened by City of Cape Town Speaker, Dirk Smit.





"The motion was submitted in accordance with Rule 18.1.1. of the Rules of Order Regulating the Conduct of Meetings at the Municipal Council of the City of Cape Town, in that it was submitted to my Office, signed by the member submitting it, and by the member seconding it," Smit said in a statement.





Late last month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her.





DA caucus decided by a majority of 84 votes to 59 and one spoilt vote that it has lost confidence in the Cape Town mayor.





Ruling party African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape recently withdrew its planned motion of no confidence against De Lille, saying the DA has 'prioritised factionalism over the needs of the people of the City of Cape Town'.

“They are collectively responsible for this water crisis. It is for the reason that the ANC will have to withdraw the motion of no confidence in today’s conference meeting and instead call for the national government through the minister of cooperative government to evoke section 100 of the constitution and put the City of Cape Town under administration,” said ANC Chief Whip Thandi Makasi.





IOL

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has called for a special council meeting over the motion of no confidence and removal of executive mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille.