Vote on Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry set to take place today

Cape Town - The National Assembly will on Tuesday vote on whether to set up an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. This follows a report of the panel, chaired by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde and includes advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza, SC and Johan de Waal, SC. The ANC has been divided on the issue with some of its members publicly saying they will not vote in support of the inquiry. But ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina came out at the weekend to say the ANC caucus agreed at its meeting that it would back the inquiry. She said at this stage the vote was not about the removal of Mkhwebane.

She said that was a separate process that would be dealt with later.

However, the caucus felt it was necessary to support the inquiry.

Majodina had also said should the National Assembly agree to set up an inquiry, an ad hoc committee would be established to look into the matter.

“At this stage, the ANC caucus is very clear – it will be premature to conclude whether there will be voting for retention or against the removal of the public protector,” said Majodina.

The DA filed the motion early last year, but the process was held up due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When it was resuscitated some of the ANC MPs said they would not support it.

Political Bureau