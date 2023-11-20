Voter registration weekend: Eight arrested in Limpopo for blocking and intimidating potential voters

Police in Masemola, Limpopo, arrested eight people aged between 27 and 43 for allegedly blocking and intimidating fellow community members from going into the voter registration point at the Masemola Tribal Office in the Sekhukhune District. “They also threatened party agents in the process. The incident took place at around 10 in the morning,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

He said police were alerted about the incident of intimidation and blockage of potential voters and the law enforcement agents quickly responded. “On arrival, a group of men and women were identified by the ward councillor. A case of intimidation was opened and the suspects, three females and five males, were arrested,” said Mashaba. Eight people will appear in court after they were arrested in Limpopo during the voter registration weekend on charges including intimidation. File Picture: Chris Collingridge On Monday, Mashaba said the eight people are set to appear before the Nebo Magistrate's Court.

“The police investigations are still continuing,” he said. Mashaba added that police officers across Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe worked diligently over the voter registration weekend and had high visibility across the province. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: Supplied/SAPS He said there were extensive deployments of police officers at various registration points across the province, with the law enforcement agents working closely with the Electoral Commission of South Africa, other government departments and local leadership.

Meanwhile, Hadebe has saluted the dedicated police officers who maintained law and order during the voter registration weekend. “We commend our officers for ensuring a peaceful registration process in the province. Ours was to ensure a safe and secure environment for eligible community members who wanted to register to vote,” said Hadebe. “An integrated approach ensured smooth sharing of information and gathering intelligence on the ground, thus ensuring a safe and efficient registration weekend.”