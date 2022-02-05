Voter registration weekend for municipal by-elections kicks off in Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga

Durban - Voter registration will be held this weekend for four municipal wards by-elections scheduled to take place in Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga on Wednesday, March 16. Voting stations on Saturday and Sunday from 8am - 5pm to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

“Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address is not required,” said IEC national spokesperson, Kate Bapela. Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office weekdays during office hours. Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily residents.

By-elections will be held in the following wards: Eastern Cape Ward 05 in Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, with 3 627 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.

Registration and voting will take place at these sites. Picture: IEC Ward 01 Engcobo Municipality – EC137, with 3 409 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at these sites. Picture: IEC

In Mpumalanga Ward 08 in Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Municipality – MP304, with 2 747 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at these sites. Picture: IEC

Ward 06 in Thaba Chweu Municipality – MP321, with 3 701 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at these sites. Picture: IEC Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on February 28 between 8am - 5pm.

Bapela said voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between February 28 - March 4. Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za. Bapela said once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed.