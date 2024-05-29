Voters at Stella Sports Club in Glenwood praise smooth voting experience

By Hope Ntanzi On May 29, voters came out in significant numbers at the Stella sports club in Glenwood, Durban, to cast their ballots.

The atmosphere was lively and organised, with a steady stream of people arriving to exercise their democratic right. According to Peggy Khuzwayo, the election officer on site, only one Voter Marking Machine (VMD) was operational, yet the voting process went off smoothly. Additionally, thorough checks were conducted to verify voter registration locations, contributing to the efficient management of the voting procedure. Debbie Smith, a local resident, expressed her satisfaction with the process, highlighting the well-coordinated efforts of the election team.

“I’ve been voting here for years, and today’s experience has been one of the best. The lines are moving quickly, and the staff is very helpful,’’ she said. Another voter, Yandela Solule, shared her thoughts on the importance of voting. “It’s crucial for everyone to come out and vote. This is our chance to make our voices heard. I’m glad to see so many people here today,’’ she said.

A first-time voter, Bonginkosi Zondi was excited about her experience. “I was a bit nervous, but the process was straightforward. The staff walked me through everything, and it felt good to participate in the election,’’ said Zondi. Khuzwayo confirmed that the VMD machine was functioning without issues, and the verification of registration details was being handled efficiently.