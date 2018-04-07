More than 1700 delegates at the Democratic Alliance's federal congress under way at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria concluded voting for new leadership on Sunday morning. Picture: ANA/Brenda Masilela

Tshwane - More than 1700 delegates at the Democratic Alliance's federal congress under way at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria concluded voting for new leadership on Sunday morning.

The position of DA federal chairperson is being contested by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, and DA Free State chairperson Annelie Lotriet. Trollip is the incumbent.

Two positions - that of party leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairman James Selfe - will not be contested during the federal congress.

The results are expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon. The newly elected leadership will lead the party to the national and provincial elections next year.

