Voting gets off to slow start in Centurion until a silver Polo came

Voting in the 2024 Elections got off to a slow start at Wierda Independent School in Centurion on Wednesday. With the sun having just begun to rise at 7am, there were a handful of people that already gathered to wait in line in the chilly conditions with temperatures not yet above 10 degrees Celsius.

One man in his 70s came prepared with a camp chair, as he sat and waited with a steaming cup of coffee at hand. The people gathered in the queue were a good representation of the SA public, with all races and ages waiting in line. One toddler sat next to his parents about 20m from the entrance to the station, as he played with his toy cars as his mother watched his every move.

Queue at Wierda Independent School voting station in Centurion already stretches around the block.#Elections2024 #2024isour1994



Read more here: https://t.co/yZjqXRtPBA pic.twitter.com/rJL27bchDo — IOL News (@IOL) May 29, 2024 Silver Polo to the rescue By 7.10am a silver polo drove up to the entrance to the school in the cordoned off section for voters. It turned out the driver of the Polo was an IEC official and soon a team of voting staff joined him to collect boxes from his boot.

By 7.30am, the queue had not moved at all as no citizen had yet cast their vote at this voting station. While the queue was slow to grow, it did lengthen steadily until it snaked around the block around 100 metres from the voting station. A number of runners shuffled past on the road adjacent to the voting station, while one large group of cyclist also zoomed through the area at one stage.