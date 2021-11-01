Voting? This is what you need to know about wearing political party regalia at voting stations

Pretoria - You won’t get into trouble for wearing a T-shirt of your political leader or party - just as long you’re not a party agent. This is the message from the Electoral Commission.

The Commission on Monday said it had received reports of isolated cases where voters were barred from casting their ballot due to their choise of clothing. “Wearing such clothing by voters is not prohibited. It is only prohibited for party agents. This information is made clear in a ”Do’s“ and ”Dont’s“ poster provided to each voting station,” IEC chairman Glen Mashinini said during an update on the voting process so far. The IEC warned that any individual barred from voting or entering a voting station due to their clothing should to report it immediately to their call centre or area manager of that particular voting station.

Meanwhile, in Modimolle, an accredited observer was asked to leave a voting station for wearing a political party T-shirt. “A process to withdraw the observer’s accreditation has started,” Mashinini said. According to the IEC, by midday on voting day, up to 3.5 million voters were had already voted.