Vusi Khoza says he will appeal EFF expulsion, vows he will ‘return to parliament one way or another’

Vusi Khoza, the expelled EFF member of parliament says it’s not over for him as he will appeal his expulsion and even if it fails, he will return to parliament "one way or another." Khoza told IOL on Saturday morning he is staying in politics.

That was after he was asked what he meant about a post he made on X (formerly Twitter) where he said he would be in parliament next year. “Kusho bona. Bathi (they are saying) I'm expelled” "But one thing for sure, come 2024 swearing in ceremony, I will be in that house, on that line with them.

“I'm staying in the game, no matter the team,” Khoza posted after the decision of the party was announced. The post was made hours after the EFF officially confirmed that Khoza and 61 others, mainly councillors, have been expelled from the red party. Their sin was the failure to procure buses for the party’s 10th-anniversary celebration at FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

The party instructed them to resign and they dug in their feet in until they were expelled when the National Command Team ratified a decision of the National Disciplinary Committee to have them expelled. Khoza insisted that he would still be in parliament. “‘EFF has expelled me and terminated my membership.

"I've been given an option to appeal.Whether successful or not, I'm staying in politics and will return to the Legislature one way or another,” he said when asked to clarify his post on X. Asked about the many voice notes that are now doing rounds where he is heard “inciting” the expelled EFF councillors to put up a fight and not to resign, he did not deny them. Instead, he said he was merely offering advice.

“Yes. I made it after the Councillors sought my advise. It's no secret,” Khoza said. In one voice Khoza told the expelled members that they should even consider going to court should the party decide to expel them. According to him, as said in the voice note, the National Command Team does not exist as it was converted into an elections campaign committee.

Therefore, it could not take any decision about the matter until the 2024 elections are over. Furthermore, Khoza claimed in one of the voice notes that he deposited money for buses to FNB, but he was "sabotaged" by someone within the party - no name was mentioned.