The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice have established a significant partnership aimed at embedding social justice, ethical leadership, and African scholarship within VUT’s academic programmes. This collaboration, inspired by the dedication of Walter and Albertina Sisulu to justice and equality, aims to shape a new generation of socially conscious leaders. The Sisulu Foundation delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr Simphiwe Nelana, VUT’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation, Commercialisation, and Internationalisation (RICI); Professor Christa Grobler, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Teaching and Learning; Professor Chengedzai Mafini, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences; Professor Lazarus Maleho, Executive Dean of Human Sciences; Ms Nondumiso Lufele, Director of Stakeholder Engagement, and other university leaders.

The partnership is especially relevant, given that Walter and Albertina Sisulu stood firm to champion values and were insatiably committed to social justice pre 1994 and contemporary South Africa. Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s legacy forms a core part of South Africa’s history, defined by a relentless pursuit of freedom, human rights, and equality. This is an undisputed fact. Both were anti-apartheid activists and allies of Nelson Mandela. Walter Sisulu, a strategic leader within the African National Congress (ANC), played a vital role in shaping policies to end apartheid and promote inclusivity. His approach to leadership, marked by integrity and selflessness, remains a powerful example. Albertina Sisulu, widely respected as “Ma Sisulu,” was a passionate advocate for women’s and children’s rights, poverty alleviation, and healthcare. Their shared massive contributions continue to inspire leaders and communities in South Africa today.

The partnership between VUT and the Sisulu Foundation honours this legacy, ensuring that Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s principles and values inform educational initiatives that support social justice and ethical leadership. Mpumzi Mdekazi, CEO of the Sisulu Foundation, described the importance of incorporating the Sisulus’ values into higher education: “Walter and Albertina’s leadership was grounded in selflessness and integrity. They sought no reward for their role in the liberation struggle. Bringing their principles into academic life can inspire future generations to work for the greater good,” said Mdekazi. The foundation is a public advocate for the causes these two icons championed.

Prominent figures of the Foundation, namely Rev Boesak and Lindiwe Sisulu who is a Patron of the Foundation occupied a very central role in South African politics too, that is why they see the need to carried this legacy forward, working to advance human rights, economic justice, and the empowerment of marginalised communities. The foundation’s role today aligns with the mission of both VUT, ensuring that the values these two icons fought for remain central to South Africa’s ongoing path toward justice. Several initiatives are planned to bring Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s legacy into VUT’s educational programmes and academic life. These include developing academic and research courses on ethical leadership, decolonisation, and African values, while addressing issues like economic justice, gender equity, and land rights. The partnership also introduces scholarships and bursaries for historically marginalised students.

An annual Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture will encourage discussions on social justice and ethical governance. Promoting African scholarship and indigenous knowledge is a central focus of this alliance. The partnership aims to create a curriculum that encourages critical discussions on historical and present-day injustices. Postgraduate students will be encouraged to research leadership philosophies rooted in African perspectives, enriching scholarship that reflects the Sisulus’ contributions to justice. Plans are underway for statues, exhibitions, and public events such as music festivals to ensure their story continues to reach future generations. At an international level, the collaboration plans to offer online courses on ethical leadership, based on Sisulu’s theoretical ethical leadership model, allowing students worldwide to explore African perspectives on justice and governance and fostering a deeper understanding of ethical decision-making.

Dr Simphiwe Nelana, VUT’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the impact of the Sisulus’ legacy on South Africa’s identity and the relevance of this partnership: “This is more than just an educational collaboration. It’s an opportunity to instil values of justice, integrity, and service into our students. Through this partnership, we aim to nurture a generation that embodies the values of Walter and Albertina Sisulu in everything they do.”

“We need leaders who are organically incapable of stealing from the poor, but passionate about development said CEO of the Sisulu Foundation”. The partnership between VUT and the Sisulu Foundation aims to build a legacy of justice and dignity, free from all forms of manipulation . This collaboration honours Walter and Albertina Sisulu and positions VUT as a leader in cultivating ethical, socially conscious graduates. As they establish a framework to advance this partnership, both institutions are committed to a lasting impact that respects the memory of Walter and Albertina Sisulu through education that empowers students to promote the values shaping South Africa’s future. Aligning VUT’s transformative educational mission with the Sisulu Foundation’s advocacy for justice, this partnership ensures that the ideals of these two icons will inspire future generations of leaders and set a strong foundation for ethical leadership in South Africa and beyond.