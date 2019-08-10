Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor Picture: Jason Boud/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, saying his promised new dawn was shaking and crumbling.



In a post on her Facebook page, Mentor said Ramaphosa had badly mishandled DA leader Mmusi Maimane's question on the R500 000 donation from controversial facilities management company Bosasa, now called African Global Operations.





"As a result, the president is forever in court like it was the case under (former president Jacob) Zuma," she wrote, questioning Ramaphosa's legal bill.





Mentor, who joined the African Christian Democratic Party, also took a swipe at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, claiming she was committing administrative errors in her rush to deal with Ramaphosa. "She glaringly ignores facilitators, enablers as well as beneficiaries of state capture," she said.





According to Mentor, the courts have been plunged into a position where they deal with matters that should have been avoided through good governance, leadership and adherence to the law and administrative processes.





She said the country was crying out for a saviour and its leaders were seemingly oblivious to the imminent disaster about to befall it.



